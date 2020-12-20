Morgan Stanley Invests $16.27 Million in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,481,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

