Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

