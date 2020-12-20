Morgan Stanley Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $79.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

