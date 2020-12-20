Morgan Stanley Has $15.81 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $10,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $173.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.