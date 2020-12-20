Morgan Stanley Has $15.53 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIO opened at $33.21 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

