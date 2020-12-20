Morgan Stanley Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RLI were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

