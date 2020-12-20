Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
