Morgan Stanley Buys 393,452 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 375,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

AGIO opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

