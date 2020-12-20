Morgan Stanley Buys 191,273 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse Group worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 366,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.