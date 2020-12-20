Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.85% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 306,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 520.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $784,000.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $29.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

