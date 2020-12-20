Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $224.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.90 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $166.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $835.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $836.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.66 million, with estimates ranging from $920.77 million to $955.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.91.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $6.76 on Friday, hitting $348.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,394. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $358.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.82 and its 200 day moving average is $275.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,067 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

