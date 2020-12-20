MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $439.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $379.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,235,180.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,702,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

