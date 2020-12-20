Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 863.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

