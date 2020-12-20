Moin Price Down 15.1% This Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $41,303.08 and approximately $11.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last week, Moin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,688,675 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

