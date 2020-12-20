Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 518,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $24,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

