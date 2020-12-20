Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $50.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

