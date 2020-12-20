Mizuho Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $140.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.