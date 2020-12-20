MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.87 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 547,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $186,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,327 shares of company stock valued at $285,371. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

