Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $334.37

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $334.37 and traded as high as $376.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $370.90, with a volume of 1,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $334.37.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

