Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

