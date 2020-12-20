Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.07. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 285,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.16.

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

