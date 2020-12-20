MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 56.5% Higher This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $41.95 million and $408,251.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00016782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00452861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.01663987 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,680,759 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

