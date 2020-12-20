Michael J. Loparco Sells 2,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

