Michael J. Bonello Sells 33,372 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

