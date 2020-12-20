Michael Buckley Sells 500,000 Shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Stock

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).
Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 21.18 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. Gaming Realms plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.20 ($0.34).
Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile
