Michael Buckley Sells 500,000 Shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Stock

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 21.18 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. Gaming Realms plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.20 ($0.34).

Get Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) alerts:

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.