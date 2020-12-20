MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

