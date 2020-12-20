Metal Reaches Market Cap of $25.10 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and $19.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00370444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026209 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

