Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 31.7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares traded down 31.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.27. 4,707,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 787,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $2,669,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

