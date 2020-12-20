Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $3.24. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 222,225 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,938 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

