Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meredith by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $861.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.