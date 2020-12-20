Mercury Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $631,710.52 and $1,076.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00772758 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00178235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00376669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars.

