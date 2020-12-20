Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $28.64 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

