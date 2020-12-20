Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Mercer International has raised its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of -144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

