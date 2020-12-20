Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,826 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 718,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.19 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. CSFB lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

