Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $173.55 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

