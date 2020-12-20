Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 9,071 SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.46% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SHE opened at $89.08 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.