Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 9,071 SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.46% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SHE opened at $89.08 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

