Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,409 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Criteo were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

