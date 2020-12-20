Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $733,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

