Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,637 shares of company stock worth $587,939 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.38.

ADSK stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.