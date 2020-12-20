Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.08 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

