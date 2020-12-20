Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $12.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.