Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $75.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.