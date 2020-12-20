Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 502 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $76.51 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

