Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 17,525 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 63.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 90,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

