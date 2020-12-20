MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,236.53.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,723.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,443.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.12. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,772.33 and a beta of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,727.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.