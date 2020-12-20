Meme (MEME) Trading 94.9% Higher This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Meme has a market cap of $10.93 million and $3.20 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $390.33 or 0.01665624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00463327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

