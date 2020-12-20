Melon (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Melon has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and $2.06 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $35.44 or 0.00152032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.