Megacoin Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $480,193.52 and approximately $76.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00500645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,336,393 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

