Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.64. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 13,581 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.