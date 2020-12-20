McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 10,346,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 1,708,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

